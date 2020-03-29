Congratulations: Prince Narula is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of yet another week being self isolated due to coronavirus outbreak, TellyChakkar.com is back to crown yet another handsome lad from the industry as the Instagram king of the week.

This week’s Insta King is indeed quite a handsome lad with a well built physique to die for. Prince Narula, who was seen as a contestant in reality shows like Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 10, is loved for his Dabangg attitude.

Prince has worked in &TV’s Badho Bahu and has also been a part of Colors’ popular daily Naagin 3. The handsome lad has been a gang leader in Roadies (the platform through which he began his journey in the TV world).

On the personal front, he is happily married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince's sweet nok-jhok with his wife is something the fans adore and love.

The actor is quiet active on social media and makes his fans feel like they are a part of his life by remaining in touch with them. With more than 200K likes and nearly 1000 comments on almost all his posts, we crown the handsome Prince Narula the Insta King of the Week!

Take a look at the posts from his Instagram handle!