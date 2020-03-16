Congratulations! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally cloaks one million on Instagram

Priyanka acted in the web series named 3G Gaali Galoch Girls premiered on Ullu App. On-screen, she is playing simple and docile characters, but her off-screen sexy avatar has left netizens in awe of her.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:31
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.   

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently gaining a lot of love and popularity for playing the character of Tanya in the show Udaariyaan. The actress is on cloud nine as she finally cloaks one million followers on Instagram. All the costars and her loved ones are showering congratulatory messages to the actress.  

Priyanka started getting offers from the Punjab music industry and got featured in many popular music videos like Online, Chunni, Mai Bewafa, and Hanju. Moreover, she has also been featured in some Hindi films like Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and Kandy Twist.

In 2019, Priyanka acted in the web series named 3G Gaali Galoch Girls premiered on Ullu App. On-screen, she is playing simple and docile characters, but her off-screen sexy avatar has left netizens in awe of her. 

