CONGRATULATIONS: Priyanka Chaudhary is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a gorgeous beauty from the telly world for her activeness on social media platforms.

Currently, the diva is seen acing the role of Tejo in Color’s popular show Udaariyan. Priyanka Chaudhary is indeed a beauty blessed with gorgeous looks.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the queen has managed to win the hearts of millions in a short span. The actress began her career as a model and then featured in music album videos.

Fans adore Priyanka’s bonding with her co-actor Ankit Gupta aka Fateh in the show. With the show’s ongoing drama, fans are quite excited to know what new will unfold.

The beauty is often seen sharing reels and videos with her co-actors Ankit (Fateh) and Isha Malviya (Jasmin).

Jasmin is now married to Fateh’s brother, and fans are expecting a handful of scenes between #FatEjo. The audiences adore her for her social media savviness as they shower her with their love and appreciation.

The diva has also been slaying her looks and sets major fashion goals. Priyanka is quite active on social media and loves to connect with her fans.

Her posts have nearly 65K likes and 220 comments, making her this week's Instagram Queen.

Take a look at Priyanka Chaudhary’s Instagram posts!