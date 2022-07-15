CONGRATULATIONS! Pushpa Impossible fame Naveen Pandita blessed with a baby girl

The actor is currently on cloud nine as he has welcomed his first child with wife Shubhi. Yes, you heard it right!

Naveen Pandita

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know how actors and actresses often share all the latest updates from their personal and professional lives with their fans on social media. 

One of the actors Naveen Pandita who is currently seen playing the role of Ashwin Patel in the show. 

The handsome star has shared this good news with fans as he welcomes a baby girl.

The handsome star has shared this good news with fans as he welcomes a baby girl. 

Take a look:

Naveen Pandita is known for his performances in shows like Gandii Baat, Trippy Trip, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. 

This is the first time Naveen shared about his wife's pregnancy and then being blessed with a baby girl. 

However, Naveen has shared several mushy posts with wife which are simply adorable. 

Well, we would love to see Naveen's cute little princess' glimpse soon. 

Many congratulations to Naveen and Shubhi!

Pushpa Impossible stars 

The series is produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions.

The show premiered on 6 June 2022 on Sony SAB and digitally streams on SonyLIV.

Pushpa Impossible showcases the life of a widowed single mother and the challenges she faces while raising her children after her husband's demise when he tried to flee after committing a fraud.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

