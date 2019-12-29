Congratulations: Raghav Juyal is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: A rockstar in true sense! Yes, that’s how we would like to define this week’s, Insta King. Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame after being a finalist in Zee TV’s dance reality shows like DID (Season 3), DID Li’L Maasters 2, Dance Ke Superkids and many more, enjoys a great fan following.

Raghav was the captain of his team in Dance Ke Superkids and he was also the show’s winner. His fans simply love his moves and hosting skills. Not only his hosting skills the fans love his chemistry and masti with Shakti Mohan.

Raghav's Street Dancer is all set to release in 2020 and the fans can't seem to hold their excitement for the movie.

Even though Raghav juggles between shoots and hosting, he still manages to share a slice of his life with his fans.

Almost all his posts have got him 90K Likes and nearly 450 Comments, TellyChakkar crowns Raghav as the INSTA King for the week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Raghav!