Congratulations! Rakhi Sawant touches This big milestone, scroll down to know

Rakhi has hit a milestone on social media, and the diva is overwhelmed with the love and support she has received. She thanked everyone for being there through this journey of hers.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 18:48
Congratulations! Rakhi Sawant touches This big milestone, scroll down to know

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one such personality who does not need any kind of introduction. She is one of the popular personalities who always stays in the limelight for one or another reason.

She never fails to entertain her fans and followers with her antics.

Rakhi Sawant began her career with the film Agnichakra as Ruhi Sawant and later on, was part of a lot of dance numbers and music videos in her career.

Apart from dance numbers and music videos, she showed her talent through Bigg Boss 1, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Nach Baliye 3, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15 among other shows.

Apart from this, she has garnered a lot of attention of because of her relationship with Ritesh Singh and Adil Khan Durrani.

Also read:  Wow! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya hits a milestone; the actress can’t keep calm and is on cloud nine

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans bestow a lot of love and support on her.

Rakhi is quite active on social media, and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts and gives a glimpse into her life.

These days, a performer’s success is measured by the fan following they have on social media.

Now, the diva has hit a momentous milestone, as she reaches 10 million followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media and thanked her fans.

Her picture is captioned as, “People say "the fruit of labour is sweet" is so true. I m grateful to all the people for being consistent in sending their love and good vibes to me. Grateful for #10 million followers. Much appreciation to you all for such a great amount for following me on Instagram multiple times over! I am grateful for all your help and guarantee to keep on working hard and entertaining u lovely people Thanks to God, my sweet audience, love u all ~ Yours Rakhi.”

Have a look at the post below!

Well, Congrats Rakhi!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video

Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss 14 BB14 Bigg Boss 15 bb15 Colors tv Voot aadil Ritesh Singh Instagram TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 18:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Mohit Malik reveals how Rubina Dilaik used to help him after the stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Entertaining! Comedian Kapil Sharma denies being married to Sumona Chakravarti in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the television screens and the promos shared are making...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Amruta Khanvilkar shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; she displays the hard work that went behind her performance
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda wins fans’ hearts with his acting chops yet again, check out these viral pictures
MUMBAI: Almost after a year Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla gets a clue about Akshara. And now, the two estranged...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal
MUMBAI: Kapil Nirmal is an Indian television actor who is best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthir Sisodia (also...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai does an amazing job, Gulab Rao’s man tries to manipulate Hariya again
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Latest Video