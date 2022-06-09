Congratulations! Rakhi Sawant touches This big milestone, scroll down to know

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one such personality who does not need any kind of introduction. She is one of the popular personalities who always stays in the limelight for one or another reason.

She never fails to entertain her fans and followers with her antics.

Rakhi Sawant began her career with the film Agnichakra as Ruhi Sawant and later on, was part of a lot of dance numbers and music videos in her career.

Apart from dance numbers and music videos, she showed her talent through Bigg Boss 1, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Nach Baliye 3, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15 among other shows.

Apart from this, she has garnered a lot of attention of because of her relationship with Ritesh Singh and Adil Khan Durrani.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans bestow a lot of love and support on her.

Rakhi is quite active on social media, and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts and gives a glimpse into her life.

These days, a performer’s success is measured by the fan following they have on social media.

Now, the diva has hit a momentous milestone, as she reaches 10 million followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media and thanked her fans.

Her picture is captioned as, “People say "the fruit of labour is sweet" is so true. I m grateful to all the people for being consistent in sending their love and good vibes to me. Grateful for #10 million followers. Much appreciation to you all for such a great amount for following me on Instagram multiple times over! I am grateful for all your help and guarantee to keep on working hard and entertaining u lovely people Thanks to God, my sweet audience, love u all ~ Yours Rakhi.”

Have a look at the post below!

Well, Congrats Rakhi!

