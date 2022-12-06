Congratulations! Ramayan's Arun Govil brings home a new member, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Ramayan actor Arun Govil, who is popular for portraying the mythological character of Lord Shri Ram, has purchased a brand new car. Arun posted a video of him unveiling the new wheels with his wife on Instagram. He captioned the post, "प्रभु कृपा से परिवार में नए वाहन का आगमन हुआ है। आप सब की शुभकामनाएं अपेक्षित हैं।" (By the grace of God, a new vehicle has been added to my family. Expecting blessings and good wishes from all of you.)

Fans have dropped congratulatory messages for Arun Govil on his post. A user wrote, "Many many congratulations sir jai shri ram ji (sic)" Another user wrote, "Ram ji ne Mercedes leli (sic)" "Congratulations Ram G," read another comment.

Also Read:Must read! Dipika Chikhlia opens up on why she deleted her school uniform picture

Arun Govil shares words of his wisdom on social media and preaches to people to do the right things in life. The actor shot back to fame after the re-run of Ramayan during the pandemic period. The show's TRP beat the viewership of Game of Thrones and other shows alike, and this was a huge feat.

Sunil Lahri (Lakshman), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) and Arun Govil's (Ram) fandom remain unparalleled.

Credit: Pinkvilla



