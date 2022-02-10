Congratulations! Raqesh Bapat receives the most extravagant gift for Valentine’s Day; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat is a big name in the world of entertainment. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where he emerged as the fourth runner-up.

In the house, he had grabbed the headlines for his relationship with Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty.

Raqesh is known for his performance in serials like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? Qubool Hai, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He has been part of many Bollywood movies like Tum Bin, Heroine, and Gippi and has established a name in both television and Bollywood.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his love story with Shamita, as the audience loves their chemistry.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat been evicted from the Bigg Boss house owing to health issues, won’t return)

The actor has purchased one of the most extravagant gifts for himself on Valentine’s Day and the actor is super excited about it.

Raqesh has purchased a new car an “Audi” and is super happy about it, every person dreams to buy their dream car and Raqesh has finally managed to achieve it.

Well, no doubt that Raqesh has gifted him one of the best gifts because as they say love yourself, and what better way to pamper yourself than Valentine’s Day.

The actor was seen posing with his new car in style and he looked super dashing.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : SHOCKING! Raqesh Bapat UNFOLLOWS ex-wife Ridhi Dogra on Instagram while she still follows him! Is Shamita Shetty the reason? )