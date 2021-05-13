Congratulations! Rashami Desai hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade.

She was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the 4th runner-up. Her fan following doubled in no time.

The actress is known for her bindaas attitude and for speaking things frankly as she doesn’t play it diplomatically.

The diva also has a lot of fan clubs to her name, where fans show their undying love for her.

Now, she has achieved a milestone, and the credit should go to her fans for their hard work and dedication.

( ALSO READ : Did Arhaan Khan just take a dig at Rashami Desai? )

Her fandom, called Rashamians, completed 2 million mentions on Instagram. She also hit 2 million posts on IG.

Thanks to fans and their support, Rashami could achieve this milestone. The actress is lucky to have such loving and loyal fans.

We have seen fan clubs showcase their love and make the actress feel special, so this is time for celebration for them.

Post Bigg Boss, her fan following shot up to another level and is only increasing since then.

It’s been quite a while Rashmi did a full-fledged serial, and fans miss watching her on-screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Rashami Desai shares her views on love )