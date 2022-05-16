Congratulations! Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia engaged to his long-time girlfriend, deets inside

MUMBAI: Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia who is all set to get married just got engaged to his lady love Triveni Barman. While Tushar shared pictures with Triveni from their traditional rituals, friends Nishant Bhat and Ken Ferns posted some breathtaking pictures from Shillong.

While the bride and groom-to-be are dressed in whites, the squad is dressed in blue outfits. Designer Ken congratulated the couple as she shared some fun pictures from the engagement party.

Earlier, Nishant Bhat penned down a sweet note on his post, “Welcome to the family @trivenibarman @thetusharkalia #chill#chill#engagement#friends#chill#best.”

Tushar and Triveni can be seen in yellow traditional attires for one of the rituals. Triveni wrote, “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.” Tushar also posted a few pics with the caption, “To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings. #engaged #gratitude.”

Tushar had made his relationship official earlier this year.

Television celebs like Karan Johar, Pulkit Samrat, Dharmesh, Shashank Khaitan and many celebrities from the entertainment industry wished the couple.

Tushar made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood after his first break from Karan Johar in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He has participated as choreographer in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa for two seasons, he has judged shows like India’s Got Talent and Dance Deewane 3. He will now be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is one of the confirmed names.

Credit: ETimes