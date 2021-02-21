CONGRATULATIONS: Rithvik Dhanjani is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

MUMBAI: The hottest and handsome hunk of television leaves no stone unturned to woo his charm on his fans. Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the popular actors on TV, and also the coolest host. He is quite active on social media and the fans have simply loved his both hosting and acting skills.

The lad played a cameo in Bandini and is known for his role as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta opposite Asha Negi. Dhanjani has hosted and participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance,India’s Best Dramebaaz, and V Distraction.

He won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. In 2012, Dhanjani participated in yet another dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5. He gained popularity as the host of the show, Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

He has worked in two short films Jo Hum Chahein and Aftermath Mumbai. Rithvik also featured in 2018 Hindi erotic drama XXX (web series), for the video on demand platform ALTBalaji.

The lad is even though caught up with his personal life and work commitments yet managed to share a slice of his life with his fans. Almost all his posts have got him more than 90 K likes and more than 250 comments, crowning him as the Instagram king for the week!

Checkout his social media posts of the charmer!