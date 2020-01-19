Congratulations: Ritvik Arora is the Insta KING of the week

MUMBAI: The temperature just escalated a notch higher as this week’s Insta King is indeed a chocolate boy and his female fans can't stop gushing about him. Currently wooing us by his acting skills in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Kunal Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora is indeed a charmer.

The chocolate boy is quite known for his acting skills as Ahaan Dhanrajgir in Tu Aashiqui opposite the pretty Jannat Zubair. Ritvik has managed to take his female fans’ hearts on an overdrive with not only his acting skills and cute smile but also his dancing skills. The lad is quite active on social media and loves staying in touch with his fans.

With more than 80K Likes and nearly 250 Comments, we crown him Insta King of the Week!

Have a look at his Instagram posts!