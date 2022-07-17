CONGRATULATIONS! Rubina Dilaik is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week

MUMBAI: Let’s wrap the week by crowning popular Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant as this weeks Insta Queen.

Rubina indeed has given the audience not one but multiple reasons to adore and love her.

The stunning diva started her journey with popular sitcom Chotti Bahu, though she wanted to be an IAS officer and was preparing for the same, but the beauty got selected in auditions that were held in Chandigarh.

Fans loved her for her role of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev and reprising the role in the show's sequel. Later she was seen in multiple roles like Simran "Smiley'' Gill in Saas Bina Sasural, Divya Jakhotia in Punar Vivah- Ek Naye Umeed opposite Karan Grover.

The stunning diva was seen portraying the role of Sita in a popular mythological show Devon Ke Dev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju.

With Rubina’s case, it rightly said that “marriages are made in heaven” and one of the most lovable and admirable couples from the telly world who has given us major reasons to talk about them is BB-14 couple, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina, is popularly known for her role in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, as Saumya and post her quitting the show the fans seemed pretty disappointed. With 5 months of struggles, confessions and revelations, the diva managed to survive in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Currently, Rubina is busy shooting for the dare devil stunt based show KKK12, where the fans regularly get the insights about her stunts and masti on sets.

The actress manages and loves to stay connected with her fans as she loves sharing a slice of her life with her audience. The diva indeed is a Style queen and has given fans a reason to follow her fashion game.

Almost all of Rubina’s posts have 140K Likes and nearly 250 Comments.

Thus, we crown her as the Insta Queen of the week.

Checkout the pictures shared by the stunning Rubina Dilaik—