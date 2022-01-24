Congratulations! ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Bhavini Purohit is all set to marry THIS Mumbai-based businessman

MUMBAI : Bhavini Purohit, who is known for playing Radha in the show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ is all set to tie knot with Mumbai-based businessman Dhaval Dave. Bhavini will be getting married to Dhaval in the last week of January in Mumbai.

The actress added that they had plans to get married last year, but things got delayed owing to the pandemic.

Also Read:Bhavini Purohit: Actors take risks to pursue a pretentious life

The actress was surprised to see fiancé Dhaval’s grand surprise. While the couple had a roka ceremony on December 12, 2019, the proposal came as a surprise to her.

Dhaval came dressed as a dulha with his sehera on a ‘ghodi’ and danced to Salman Khan songs. She took to her social media account to announce her engagement. The actress was supposed to get married sooner than this.

Also Read:Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Bhavini Purohit to enter the show?

On the work front, the actress, who has been a part of shows such as “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Jana Na Dil Se Door”, says that she wants to get back to work soon.

Credit: India Forums