Congratulations! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame actor Rajev Paul gets Hitched, deets inside

MUMBAI: Rajev Paul’s wedding news has left his fans stunned and he hasn’t yet disclosed who he got married to as the post shared only shows a hint of his wife, as Rajev stands in front of her.

Rajev is currently part of Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2 and he happened to tie the knot today for the second time and informed his fans about the same.

Rajev looked handsome all-decked up as a groom in a golden-crème sherwani and the couple looked well-coordinated as his wife was dolled up in an ivory lehenga with a sheer, white dupatta. The picture shows Rajeev holding his wife by her arms and a hint of a content smile on his face.

Rajev is a known face in the entertainment industry and has been making appearances in several programmes over the years. He is connected to his fans through social media and keeps them updated about his life.

Many colleagues and fans have congratulated him on his momentous news as the actor left them all in surprise.

Credits: E Times, Times of India