Congratulations: Sehban Azim is the INSTA King of the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta king loves to remain in touch with his fans via social media. The charmer has been a prominent part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Thapki Pyaar Ki, among others. He is none other than Sehban Azim.

Sehban is currently seen acing his role as ACP Malhar Rane opposite the stunning Reem Shaikh in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta. Fans simply adore the bond the actor shares with his co-star both on-screen and off-screen.

Well, there have been speculations about Reem and Sehban being involved romantically, but nothing has ever been confirmed.

The audience also loved his performance in Bepannaah alongside Jennifer Winget, Harshad Choopda and Namita Dubey.

Sehban enjoys a great fan following precisely female fans who adore him for always being grounded. Sehban always makes sure to squeeze in time to stay connected with his InstaFam. Almost all his posts have got him 90K Likes and nearly 200 Comments, crowning him the INSTA King of the week.

Take a look at Sehban Azim's posts from his INSTAGRAM handle!