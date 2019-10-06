Congratulations: Shabir Ahluwalia is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Currently wooing the audience with his charm in Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia is a rock star in the true sense.



The actor enchants the audience as Abhi, and his crackling chemistry with Sriti Jha is loved by their fans. Shabir is all set to make us go gaga over his new avatar in ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Fixer as a cop.



Even though the actor is caught up with work, Shabir manages to share a slice of his life with his fans all around the globe. He has almost 150K likes on his posts and nearly 200 comments each. We thus crown Shabir Ahluwalia as INSTA King of the Week.



Take a look at Shabbir's Instagram handle!