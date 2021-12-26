CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of year 2021 we are back to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world who has managed to prove his skills and craft not only as an actor but also as a performer.

Currently acing his role as Meet Ahlawat, Shagun Pandey has managed to woo the fans with his charm. Shagun is indeed one of the finest actors out there.

The handsome lad has managed to charm his fans and the audience with his earlier roles. The actor has made viewers go all gaga over his craft and his chemistry with co-actors in the past.

He is best known for portraying Dr Mihir Doshi in Shubharambh, Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The charmer has also been a part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla where he turned out to be the first runner up.

The fans have appreciated his and Ashi Singh's bonding in the show and also on the sets. The two are often seen sharing fun BTS from the shoot schedules.

Even though Shagun Pandey is caught up amidst hectic work schedules, he manages to share a slice of his life with his fans.

Well, all his posts have got him 70K likes and 120 plus comments. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week. Check out posts from his Instagram handle!