Congratulations: Shaheer Sheikh is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has been making his female fans go gaga over his suave looks and chocolate boy image. Presently playing the role of Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the actor has become an inspiration for many.

The lawyer-turned-actor became a household name after playing the role of Dev Dixit in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite the gorgeous Erica Fernandes. He is also popular for playing the role of Anant Bajpai in Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Soumya Seth.

Fans simply adore the handsome lad and leave no stone unturned to show their love for the actor.

The fans can’t seem to stop gushing about his chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang and now they are enjoying his chemistry with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer shares a great bond with his on-screen brother Kunal aka Ritvik Arora and also with the complete cast of YRHPK.

The charming lad follows a strict fitness regime and even though the lad is caught up amidst a hectic schedule, the hottie still manages to stay connected with his fans and followers. All his posts have nearly 180K likes and almost 1000 comments.

We crown Shaheer Shaikh as the INSTA King of the week. Check out the posts from his Instagram handle!