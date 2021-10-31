Congratulations: Shaheer Sheikh is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Making his female fans go gaga over his suave looks and chocolate boy image, this week’s Instagram King is a charmer at heart.

The lad is quite the known name in the industry and is indeed loved for his role as Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dev in Kuch Rang.

Due to his work, Shaheer has become quite an inspiration for many.

The lawyer-turned-actor became a household name after playing the role of Dev Dixit in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite the gorgeous Erica Fernandes. He is also popular for playing the role of Anant Bajpai in Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Soumya Seth.

Fans simply adore the handsome lad and leave no stone unturned to show their love for the actor.

His fans can’t seem to stop gushing about his chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang, and his camaraderie with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is their favorite.

Fans were disappointed with the news of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi going Off-Air but are yet hopeful to see the actor in another project soon.

Shaheer and his wife Ruchita were recently blessed with a baby. The charming lad follows a strict fitness regime, and even though he is caught up amidst a hectic schedule, the hottie still manages to stay connected with his fans and followers.

All his posts have nearly 120K likes and 800 comments.

We would like to crown Shaheer Sheikh INSTAGRAM King of the Week.

Take a look at his posts!