Congratulations! Shark Tank India pitcher Vishakha Bhaskkar ties the knot with long time beau, stuns in a pink veil

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is one of the most unique reality shows. The show has been on everyone’s favorite list for a while where budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and get investment for their business. Vishakha Bhaskkar has been one on the show and secured a great deal of Rs 40 Lakhs from CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain. She is also a well known influencer.

Vishakha is now in the happiest phase of her life as she tied the knot with the love of her life Utkarsh Chaudhary on 20th November 2023. The bride looked spectacular in a pink lehenga with a long pink veil and it caught everyone’s attention.

Vishakha is the co-founder of size-inclusive clothing brand, named Angrakhaa

Sharing pictures on social media Vishakha wrote, “Turned into Mrs. last night! Thanks to @utkarshchaudhary92. 19.11.23 // married my soulmate.”

Check out the glimpses of the beautiful wedding here;

In the second look, Vishakha looked stunning in a red sari while her groom Utkarsh looked dapper in an off white sherwani. Take a look;

