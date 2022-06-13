Congratulations! Sheetal Tiwari embraces motherhood, welcomes her baby boy

MUMBAI: The actress recently welcomed her baby boy and we are very happy for her. She is known for her role in Namak Issk ka. For people unversed, Sheetal married the love of her life Krish Waringe in a court marriage in October 2021. Sheetal, being a private person, quite unusually shared a glimpse of her new life on her IG story on 25th October 2021. She had posted a picture of their joined hands with a sticker saying, ‘Hitched’.

Also read: Congratulations! Television actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri welcomes baby boy

Today, on June 13, the actress posted a picture of the godh-bharai ceremony with her husband and announced to the world that she has embraced motherhood and welcomed her baby-boy.

In the picture, Sheetal looks absolutely stunning, flaunting her baby-bump and wearing a gorgeous pink palazzo-suit. She stood alongside her husband in their twinning outside and the caption read, “We are blessed with baby boy.”

Sheetal had announced her pregnancy in March this year and the couple was flaunting the baby-bump in a cutesy picture. In that post, Sheetal had written, “Best Surprise Ever! Tiny human in progress.”

Sheetal had opened up about her love story and had shared that she had known her boyfriend for seven years and he had proposed on Valentine's Day, to which, obviously Sheetal had said yes. We are very happy for the couple and we wish them all the luck for becoming parents.

Also read: Congratulations! Television actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri welcomes baby boy

Credits: BollywoodShaadis