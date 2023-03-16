Congratulations! Shiv Thakare buys a new car and thanked all the fans for their support and love

Shiv rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and now he has brought a car for himself and the actor is quite excited about it.
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Shiv was seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

(ALSO READ : Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16')

He might not have won the trophy but won many hearts and today, his fan following has jumped to another level where people respect him.

The actor is doing exceptionally well post his stint in Bigg Boss.

Now recently, he brought a car for himself and the actor is quite excited about it.

He unraveled his car in front of the media and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for  all the love and support he has received.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv has come a long way with a lot of hard work an dedication.

There have been news doing the rounds that Shiv would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and he is the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Tellychakkar congratulates Shiv on bringing a new car to his home.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project)

