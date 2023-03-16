Congratulations! Shiv Thakare buys a new car and thanks fans for their love and support

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 as a contestant and played the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by everyone.

Shiv was seen as one of the strongest contestants and emerged as the first runner up of the show.

He might not have won the trophy, but indeed won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level, and people respect him.

The actor is doing exceptionally well after his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, he brought a car for himself and the actor is quite excited about it.

He unraveled his car in front of the media and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the love and support he received.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

There have been news doing rounds that Shiv would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and he is the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Tellychakkar congratulates Shiv on bringing a new car home.

