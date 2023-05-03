CONGRATULATIONS! Shiv Thakare is the Instagram KING of the Week!

MUMBAI :Another week, and here we are with yet another charming lad from the telly town is to be crowned as the Insta King for the week.

Bigg Boss 16 hosted its Grand Finale, in February and Shiv Thakre was the first runner-up and MC Stan lifted the trophy.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players on the show.

His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.His bond with Abdu and MC Stan is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Even his equation with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is shipped by the fans and they call them #ShivRit.

We have also reported that the reality star has been roped in for a Salman Khan movie.

Shiv is definitely a rising star and he has amassed a massive social media following from appearances at events, to his dance reels everything he does goes viral.

His recent reels have garnered over 4 million to 6 million views and he has an outstanding 2.3 followers on Instagram. His diverse yet engaging content has made him the Insta-King of the week:

