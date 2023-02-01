CONGRATULATIONS: Shivangi Joshi is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 17:25
CONGRATULATIONS: Shivangi Joshi is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back to crown a popular telly town beauty who is quite popular amongst her fans and loves staying active on social media. 

Yes, she is bubbly, chirpy and has indeed taken the TV industry by storm with her massive fan base. Shivangi Joshi is a real entertainer. 

Shivangi has enjoyed a huge fandom for playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is indeed a household name and has carved a niche for herself in the telly world. 

The beauty won hearts by her daredevil stint in Colors's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Fans have always adored her for her chemistry with Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. 

Shivangi was seen playing the lead in Balika Vadhu 2 post which the audience is keen to know about which new role she would choose ahead. 

The diva has always managed to take our breath away with her charming looks and a smile to die for!

The gorgeous actress has got more than 80K likes and 500 comments, and thus, we crown her the Instagram Queen of the Week! 

Take a look at some pictures from Shivangi’s social media handle!

