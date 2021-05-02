Congratulations! Shivangi Khedkar is Insta Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: As another week comes to an end, we are back to crown another telly town princess as Insta Queen of the Week.

This week's Insta queen is quite popular among her fans and has always been in the news for multiple reasons. Popular for her show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, this week's queen is Shivangi Khedkar.

New Age actress Shivangi Khedkar is known to be a rising star in the entertainment industry ever since her promising debut in the Tollywood industry. With each passing day, it only gets better as she is seen essaying the character of Pallavi Deshmukh on the show.

The hot actress has been quite a nerd in her college days and has also gone on to pursue Computer Science Engineering in Pune.

Shivangi has also appeared in beauty pageants and several advertisements before making it big into the entertainment industry.

.After this, she participated in many modeling competitions. Shivangi has learned acting with Anupam Kher’s acting institute ‘Actor Prepares’. In 2019, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ashwamedham, directed by Nitin Gawde. She subsequently made her television debut with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali as Pallavi.

The fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. Also, the diva has been slaying her looks and set major fashion goals.

Almost all her posts have got her nearly 170K Likes and nearly 2170 comments, crowning her the Instagram Queen of the week!

Take a look at Shivangi Khadekar's posts from her Instagram handle:

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossips!