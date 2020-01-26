Congratulations: Shivin Narang aka Rudra is the Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Currently wooing audience by his acting skills in Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang is indeed one of the charming hunks in the industry.

Shivin Narang aka Rudra enjoys a great fan following. He is quite active on social media. Popular for playing the role of Ranvijay Singh in Star Plus’ Ek Veer Ardaas...Veera Ki, Shivin is ruling the hearts of his fans.

Shivin made his acting debut with Channel V’s Suvreen Guggal - Topper Of The Year as Yuvraj Singh opposite his best buddy Smriti Kalra. He showed a lover boy image in front of his fans by playing the role of Jai Mittal in Sphere Origins’ Internet Wala Love opposite the stunning Tunisha Sharma.

The fans seem to love his new avatar and acting skills in on-going show, Beyhadh 2, opposite the gorgeous Jennifer Winget.

Even though the actor is caught up with hectic schedules, Shivin still manages to stay in touch with his fans. His fans love not only his acting but also his style statements.

His posts have got him 100K likes and nearly 250 comments, crowning him as Insta King of the week.

Take a look at some of the posts from his Instagram handle!