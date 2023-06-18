Congratulations! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar blessed with a baby boy

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television and they are considered as one of the iconic couples of television. Today, the couple is blessed with a baby boy
Dipika Kakkar blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI :Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on television and they are considered one of the iconic couples on television.

They had met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years.

Their love story began on the sets of the show and they dated for almost five–six years before they got married in 2018.
 
The couple also took part in the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 7” where they emerged as the semi–finalist of the show.

These days Shoaib and Dipika give us a glimpse of their life through their vlogs where the fans and audience get to see the insights of their lives.

Good news has knocked the couple’s life as the two have been blessed with a baby boy this morning.

The delivery was supposed to happen next month as that was the due month, but it’s a premature baby.

Shoaib took on to his social media account and announced the good news to their fans and well-wishers where he said “Allamdulliah! Today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers”

Well, the couple is stepping into the best phase of their lives where they would be embracing parenthood.

In their vlogs, they used to keep giving details about the journey of pregnancy and how things should be managed.

TellyChakkar congratulates Shoaib and Dipika as they began their new journey as mommy and daddy.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

