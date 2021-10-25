CONGRATULATIONS: Shoiab Ibrahim gifts himself a new BIKE!

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar ka actors, Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar who also has won Big Boss season 12, do not fail to be couple goals.

Shoaib, who is known for his calm demeanour, has gifted himself a high-end bike. The Sasural Simar Ka actor brought a Ducati bike and posted the picture along with it on his social media handle.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared the photo with his red two-wheeler and thanked God for the blessings. He wrote: "#alhamdulillah #ducati #ducatistreetfighter (sic)" Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Fans were happy to see the fancy bike but asked Shoaib to post a picture whenever he takes wife Dipika Kakar for a drive on it. A user wrote: "Dipoo k saath drive p jaana jiju please or pic dena (sic)" (Go for a drive with Dipika and please share a picture for us).

Recently, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim travelled to Delhi by train and carried homemade food. The duo shared a vlog of them from the train and the audience loves to watch them live a humble lifestyle despite being celebrities. Dipika also posted pictures of them taking an auto ride in Old Delhi.

They both have their own YouTube channels and Instagram accounts where they constantly keep updating about their lives and events.

