Congratulations: Shraddha Arya is the INSTA Queen of the week

MUMBAI: Wooing us with her charm and charisma, this week’s Instagram queen is indeed raising the hotness meter with her smoking hot looks and dance moves.

Gorgeous, stunning and mesmerizing are some of the words that are bound to pop up in your mind while talking about Shraddha.

The diva began her journey as a contestant in Zee TV’s India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and made her television debut as an actress with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki (Life OK).

The beauty was much applauded for her stint in Life OK’s popular show Tumhari Pakhi opposite Iqbal Khan. She is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Preeta in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. The beauty also spread her magic on the 70-mm screen and was much appreciated for films like Paathshala and Nishabd.

Shraddha enjoys a great fan following. Shraddha also has a huge fan following in Indonesia. On the personal front, the beauty declared her relationship with her beloved Alam Makkar while being a part of Nach Baliye 9.

With almost 150K likes and nearly 350 comments on her posts, we crown Shraddha Arya the INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her head-turning posts below!