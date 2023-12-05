Congratulations! Siddarth Nigam buys a new house; shares a glimpse of it on social media

Siddarth Nigam is well known actor in the field of television and recently he debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now the actor has finally made his dream come true as he purchases a new home in the city of dream “Mumbai”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 17:05
SIDDARTH NIGAM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens.

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin went off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his debut movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he played a pivotal role and the audience loved him in the movie.

( ALSO READ : ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

After getting all the love and attention for the movie Siddarth Nigam has achieved something big as he finally purchased a house in Mumbai.  

The actor took to social media and gave a glimpse of his house where he captioned the photo saying “New house , new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part - decorating the interiors! Can't wait to make this place homey and cozy”

Well, Siddarth has been working since a child and he has been saving to buy his own home as he has mentioned in many of his interviews and finally his dream came true.

This the result of his hard work and dedication of so many years that he made his dreams into reality.

TellyChakkar, Congratulates Siddarth on this new beginning! For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

 


 

Siddarth Nigam Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Dhoom 3 Avneet Kaur Ashi Singh TellyChakkar music video singer Bollywood INTERNET SENSATIONAL STAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! Anaya Soni roped in for Bhavin Bhanushali starrer OTT movie?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. A few...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oops! Sreemoyi accidentally answers Radhika's parents call, Night out ruined
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple have not...
Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anupama shifts to USA leave the family back to begin a new life and full fill her dreams
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUAHAR KHAN
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s reaction when asked if she would ask Rohit Shetty for a movie offer
Neeharika Roy
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s lead actress Neeharika Roy aces a high-octane deep freezer drama
SHOAIB
WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim expresses gratitude towards Dipika Kakar as he remembers the time when he was jobless for three years and how his wife supported him unconditionally
upcoming season per episode
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Shiv Thakare reveals as to how much he is getting paid for the upcoming season
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar
EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to kickstart the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 from tomorrow?