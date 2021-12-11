Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is indeed a charming lad who is a born star. Having started his journey in the industry as a child artist, Siddharth Nigam has turned out to be a youth sensation in the true sense.

The charmer was seen acing a handful of roles. He was recently seen alongside his brother Abhishek Nigam in Hero: Gayab Mode On. Siddharth enjoys a massive fan following.

The ladies have gone gaga over his athletic build, as the charmer has given his admirers major reasons to drool over him. He has an amazing physique and a killer smile to die for.

The lad inspires many with his hard work and dedication.

The actor is also social media savvy and loves staying in touch with his fans. Even though Siddharth is busy with his shoots and personal life, the chocolate boy still manages to stay connected with his fans.

All his clicks have gotten him 120K likes and 300 comments. We crown Siddharth Nigam as Insta King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from Siddharth Nigam's Instagram handle!