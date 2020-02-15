Congratulations! Sidharth Shukla is the winner of Bigg Boss season 13

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and has emerged as a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house.

As days passed in the house, he became a strong player in the game, and is considered as one the potential winner of the show.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all, now one of his fans made a video to tell everyone why the actor deserves to be the winner of the show.

Finally today on the finale day Sid as emerged as the winner of the show. There is no doubt that Siddarth wouldn't have won the show, considering the fact that he was the most trending contestant on Social media.

His fans had gone out of their way to make him win the show and finally their hard work and love paid off.

Well we are sure all you Siddarth fans are super excited! and have a reason to celebrate.

Team Tellychakkar congratulates Sid on this win and wishes him good luck for his future projects.