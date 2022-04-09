CONGRATULATIONS! Simba Nagpal is the Instagram King of the week

MUMBAI: Dreamy and handsome is what this week’s Insta king is! Best known for his role as Virat Singh in popular daily soap, Shakti - Astitva Ehsaas Ki opposite Jigyasa Singh, Simba has indeed managed to woo his fans.



The charming lad is not only a well-known face in the TV industry but has also managed to leave a mark with his participation in reality shows. Simba began his journey by participating in MTV's youth-based show Splitsvilla in 2018, post which he was seen in MTV Roadies.



Simba is currently winning much appreciation for his role in Colors' popular supernatural drama Naagin 6 opposite the gorgeous Tejasswi Prakash.



Fans find him to be quite enticing, and so do we! The actor shares his life with his followers through his constant Instagram posts.



He is fine looking, a headturner, and a constant reason for the rising heartbeats of his female fans.



Simba has also been a part of Colors' popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he did try making new bonds but failed to win the game.

Even though Simba is caught up with his shoots and personal commitments, the actor has managed to stay connected with his fans.



With more than 30k likes and nearly 200 comments, we crown Simba Nagpal as Insta King of the Week!



