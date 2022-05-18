Congratulations! Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged; SEE PICTURES

Sonarika Bhadoria has a huge fan following. She is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. Now, here’s some good news for her fans. Well, the actress is engaged.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:19
MUMBAI: Sonarika Bhadoria has a huge fan following. She is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. Now, here’s some good news for her fans. Well, the actress is engaged.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Sonarika Bhadoria reveals her dues for ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’ NOT yet cleared

Taking to social media, the Salim Anarkali fame actress surprised everyone by dropping pictures from her dreamy beach proposal today (May 18). In the pictures, the actress and her fiance Vikas Parashar are dressed in all white on the beach.  While the first one sees him slipping a ring on her finger, the second one sees Sonarika flaunting the rock. They also posed for some romantic photos.

Sonarika took to Instagram and posted the photos while wishing Vikas on his birthday. In the note, she showered praise on him and proudly called him her fiance.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, the actress wrote, " Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and chooses me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé @vikas__parashar."

Check out her post here.

 


On the work front, Sonarika was last seen on television in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Tum Dena Saath Mera, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi are some of her other projects.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Dastaan- e- Mohabbat's Sonarika Bhadoria was considered for THIS character in Star Plus' Pandya Store

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA
 

Sonarika Bhadoria Ishq Mein Marjawan Tum dena saath mera Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors
Latest Video