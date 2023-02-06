Congratulations! This special member of Anupamaa completes one year in the show

Anupamaa is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and now there is a special character that has completed one year and feels gratitude towards the love and support they have received.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:33
ANUPAMAA

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist, and how Anupama is stuck between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo share.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The one character that is loved by the audience is Little Anu and she is the life of the show and the audience.

Her character has been loved by the fans and today she has become a household name.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

Now Asmi Deo who essays the role of Little Anu completed one year on the show and she is excited and happy for the love and support he is receiving from the audience.

Well, the audience love the equation she shares with Anuj and Anupama and they feel the trio is perfect.

Though these days she has little scenes with Anupama the audience miss their bond.

These days the track of the show is focused on Samar and Dimpy’s marriage.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Kya Baat Hai! Angad leaves Seerat stunned, and takes a stand for Sahiba
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, recently shared that the “craziest thing” she read...
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI : A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it’s Friday and you might be in a...
Unfortunate! OTT show Asur 2 leaks online; major setback for the cast and crew
MUMBAI : Asur 2, the highly anticipated mythological thriller web series, has unfortunately fallen prey to online...
Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Congratulations! This special member of Anupamaa completes one year in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
DIPIKA KAKAR
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
ANNAT
Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm
RUBINA DIKAIK
Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik celebrates the milestone of her this special show; read to know more
Will Preeta recognise Karan
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Television fame Rushad Rana roped in to play a pivotal character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Did Ruhi Chaturvedi return to India? Read on to know more