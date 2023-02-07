Congratulations! Sreejita De gets married to longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another good news for the fans.

We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De was dating Michael Blogm-Pape for a very long time.

The duo had made their relationship officla quite some time ago.

Also, Michael's dreamy wedding proposal to his ladylove was everything that a girl wants.

The couple has been painting the town red with their love.

And now, Sreejit has finally walked down the aisle with Michael.

The couple got married in Germany in a beautiful church wedding.

The Bengali beauty looked elegant in the whit gown with a veil and minimal accessories.

Sreejita also posted pictures of the same on social media.

Take a look:

Fans are now showering congratulatory messages on the actress' post.

Not just the fans but many from the TV industry have also dropped beautiful comments on the actress' post.

Here's wishing Sreejita and Michael a very happy married life!

