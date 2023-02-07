Congratulations! Sreejita De gets married to longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape

The couple got married in Germany in a beautiful church wedding.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 15:44
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another good news for the fans.

We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De was dating Michael Blogm-Pape for a very long time.

The duo had made their relationship officla quite some time ago.

Also, Michael's dreamy wedding proposal to his ladylove was everything that a girl wants.

The couple has been painting the town red with their love.

And now, Sreejit has finally walked down the aisle with Michael.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house  

The couple got married in Germany in a beautiful church wedding.

The Bengali beauty looked elegant in the whit gown with a veil and minimal accessories.

Sreejita also posted pictures of the same on social media.

Take a look:

Fans are now showering congratulatory messages on the actress' post.

Not just the fans but many from the TV industry have also dropped beautiful comments on the actress' post.

Here's wishing Sreejita and Michael a very happy married life! 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates 

Also read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside

Sreejita De Bigg Boss Michael Blohm Pape Germany Bengali beauty Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 15:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Sreejita De gets married to longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another good news for the fans.We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De...
WOW! Before Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon has romanced these popular television divas
MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular actors of the television industry. The handsome hunk has been a part...
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
MUMBAI:Director R Balki has worked with Amitabh Bachchan on the films Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh, and even though...
Exclusive! “I have done casting for over 300 movies but never received this many calls, I'm being reached out so many times after playing this character” - Mukesh Chhabra on being part of the show Kafas
MUMBAI: One of the biggest casting directors of Indian cinema, Mukesh Chhabra is currently winning hearts of the fans...
Shivam Wankhede leaves Shivangi Joshi mesmerized with his special monsoon Date on India’s Best Dancer 3’s stage
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show,...
Will we get to see the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas soon?
MUMBAI: After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters KGF 2, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project coming from...
Recent Stories
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Shocking! R Balki recalls the time Abhitabh Bachchan started screaming on set
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushal Tandon
WOW! Before Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon has romanced these popular television divas
Shivam Wankhede
Shivam Wankhede leaves Shivangi Joshi mesmerized with his special monsoon Date on India’s Best Dancer 3’s stage
Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi
Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi Share Their Memorable Journey From The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein As They Bid Adieu To The Show
Gunjan Bhatia
Exclusive! Gunjan Bhatia to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
Krishna Kaul
After 5 years, Krishna Kaul grows a beard for his new look in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya
Chinmayee Salvi
Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about their sibling bond