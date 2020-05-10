Congratulations: Sriti Jha is the Insta Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Instagram queen is indeed blessed with a mesmerizing smile that will leave your hearts racing.

The beauty made her acting debut as Malini Sharma in Disney’s teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and played her first lead role in Jiya Jale (9X Media). Yes, we are talking about the stunning actress Sriti Jha.

Sriti sent the audience on an overdrive with her stint in shows like Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Jyoti, Balika Vadhu, and many others.

Presently, she is seen in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, where she plays the lead opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia. It is Sriti’s one of the longest-running shows and has managed to keep the audience hooked to their TV screens since 2014.

She essayed the role of Sudha Sharma, a split personality patient in Jyoti (NDTV Imagine). The fans applauded her for her role of a blind girl in Rakt Sambandh. Her pairing with her co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia is something the fans simply love. Also, her bonding with her dear friend Kunal Karan Kapoor is something fans admire.

Even during this lockdown period, Sriti is managing to share a slice of her life through her instagram post or story. Almost all her posts got her 150K Likes and nearly 400 Comments on her Instagram handle, and thus we crown her the Insta queen of the week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Sriti Jha.