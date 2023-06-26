Congratulations! Star Plus’s Pandya Store completes THIS Major milestone, Kanwar Dhillion shares an emotional post!

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers, living in Somnath and running their store and managing their lives, and staying together as a family.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Abnormal! Aliens enter the city; Dhara and kids go missing

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that the show is going to take a major 15-year leap. And ahead of the leap, the show has hit a major milestone.

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew because the show has completed 800 episodes.

Kanwar Dhillon who stars as Shiva on the show took to Instagram, to share an emotional note and said, “Tears of joy & a proud feeling as #PandyaStore completes 800 episodes today..Thank you to the audience and fans for all the love, acceptance & loyalty towards the show! To the fans and people I have earned through this show,#shivapandya is whatever he is because of your love & support. Love you all & thank you! “

Check out the post here:


It is being reported, that all the actors from the show except for Krutika Desai who plays the role of Suman Pandya on the show will exit the show but nothing is confirmed as such.

Are you excited about the new leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: What! Dhara falls unconscious, Shiva gets to about Arushi's intentions


 

About Author

