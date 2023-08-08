CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus' show Anupamaa achieves THIS milestone

Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched and loved shows on small screens. 

The ace TV show Producer has surely created a masterpiece with this show. 

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. 

Apart from that, the show has several amazing actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

It's been three years since the show hit the small screens and it is going strong as ever. 

And now, Anupamaa has achieved a milestone. 

The show has successfully completed 1000 episodes which is a very big achievement for the cast and crew. 

It is indeed a happy occasion for the star cast and they definitely have a reason to celebrate. 

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, Sagar Parekh, Adhik mehta, Rohit bakshi, Ashlesha Sawant, Nishi Saxena, and Asmi Deo.

Many congratulations to the entire team of Anupamaa!

