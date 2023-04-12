Congratulations! Sudhanshu Pandey celebrates his wedding anniversary with wife Mona Pandey, shares an unseen wedding picture, check it out

MUMBAI : Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is currently winning hearts for his role of Vanraj in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. The audience admires the way he holds his family together. Sudhanshu’s character is well layered as he has traits of positive and certain negative elements. Sudhanshu is a brilliant performer and knows how to impress the audience with his deftness of talent.

Sudhanshu has a sizable fan following on social media and the actor never fails to get their attention. The actor is celebrating his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Mona Pandey and has shared an unseen picture of the couple from his wedding day. He captioned the picture, “Happy Anniversary mone #monapandey”

Sudhanshu and Mona got married in 1996 and have two sons Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

We wish the couple a happy wedding anniversary!

