Congratulations! Sudhanshu Pandey celebrates his wedding anniversary with wife Mona Pandey, shares an unseen wedding picture, check it out

Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI : Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is currently winning hearts for his role of Vanraj in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. The audience admires the way he holds his family together. Sudhanshu’s character is well layered as he has traits of positive and certain negative elements. Sudhanshu is a brilliant performer and knows how to impress the audience with his deftness of talent.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey on viewers' reaction to his character: Anupama's character maybe unrealistic in a lot of ways as everyone cannot be nice all the time, Vanraj is quite realistic, which is why people are able to relate to him

Sudhanshu has a sizable fan following on social media and the actor never fails to get their attention. The actor is celebrating his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Mona Pandey and has shared an unseen picture of the couple from his wedding day. He captioned the picture, “Happy Anniversary mone #monapandey” 

Check out the picture here;

Sudhanshu and Mona got married in 1996 and have two sons Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

We wish the couple a happy wedding anniversary!

Also Read-Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Sudhanshu Pandey Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Vanraj Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal Dishayen Mona Pandey Wedding Anniversary movie news TellyChakkar
