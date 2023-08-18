Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets a new brand car which she won on this special show

Sumbul is a well known name in the world of television and she has a massive fan following. The actress is on cloud nine as she has welcomed a brand new car which she had won on a show.
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in it and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Now the actress is on cloud nine as she welcomes a brand new car that she has won the unique show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

The actress along with her family had gone to collect the car a year after she won the car.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come a long way with her hard work and dedication and today she is a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

