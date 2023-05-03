CONGRATULATIONS! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the Instagram Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Another week, and here we are with yet another charming actress from the telly town who is to be crowned as the Insta Queen for the week.

Bigg Boss 16 was one of the best seasons this time and Sumbul Touqeer won a lot of hearts with her stint in the show, being one of the most popular contestant.

Sumbul Touqeer didn’t win the show but it didn’t stop her from ruling the hearts of her fans. She has gained immense recognition with this show. Everyone loved the way she played her game.

Sumbul’s fight with Tina and Shaleen Archana has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.Her bond with Nimrit and Shiv is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Her bond with Shaleen in the beginning of the season wasn't really loved by the audience.

The actress was admired earlier even for role in the popular Star Plus show Imlie where she was paired with Fahmaan Khan. The audience even loved the couple very much.

Sumbul has recently bought a new house. Not just her but even her family, her co-actors and her fans were all exited to see her in her new house.

Sumbul is definitely a rising star with a massive fanbase. From her Star Plus show Imlie, her funny reels and her stint in the Bigg Boss house everything has been adored by audiences and everything she does goes viral.

Her recent reels have garnered over 2 million views and she has an outstanding 1.3 followers on Instagram. Her diverse yet engaging content has made her the Insta-Queen of the week:

