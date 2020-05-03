Congratulations: Surbhi Jyoti is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: With the summers on in full swing, actress Surbhi Jyoti is raising the hotness meter with her head-turning pictures. Even though we are under lockdown, Surbhi leaves no stone unturned to be the talk of the town.

The beauty is quite popular in the industry and is known for her stint in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai as Zoya opposite Karan Singh Grover. The gorgeous Surbhi is a stunner in the true sense.

Surbhi’s chemistry with her co-star Pearl V Puri is something we all have adored.

The chemistry between Bela and Mihir is something fans can’t seem to stop gushing about. The fans love the chemistry and the bond between the on-screen couple and have a ship name for them: ‘BeHir’ and in a live chat with TellyChakkar, both Surbhi and Pearl were seen talking about the same.

Take a look at the video!

It won’t be incorrect to say that Surbhi’s looks and sense of style are to die for. The actress loves sharing a slice of her life with her Instafam and enjoys a huge following on social media.

Her posts have more than 80K likes and nearly 150 comments. We crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Surbhi!