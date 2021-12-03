Congratulations: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again creates history!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show has received accolades for its tight script and the acting prowess of the cast. We thoroughly enjoy watching Jethalal, Daya and the extended cast spread their charm on television. Each episode makes our funny bones tickle, and we can't have enough of watching the show. In fact, all the characters of the show are given equal importance and have interesting characteristic traits which we absolutely admire.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash is one of the longest running shows on television and has once again achieved another milestone.

The show has been mentioned in YouTube’s most popular video list this year and it shares the stage with a few leading content creators like Carry Minati and Bhuvam Bam.

The show’s director Malav Rajda has shared the good news on his Instagram handle. Take a look!