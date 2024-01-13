Congratulations: Tejasswi Prakash ecstatic as Aidan Na Nach crosses 5 Million views!

Tejasswi recently starred in a music video titled Aidan Na Nach and his fans and followers have been in love with the track. There are many fans who are performing the hook step of the song and trending it on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:39
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the hottest couples on television.

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto.

(Also Read: Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash's Love Confession to Karan Kundrra: A Bigg Boss 15 Throwback

They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.

Tejasswi recently starred in a music video titled Aidan Na Nach and his fans and followers have been in love with the track. There are many fans who are performing the hook step of the song and trending it on social media.

The song is choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who have also directed the music video and the track has been sung by Amar Jalal with lyrics penned by Kaptaan and its music by Gur Sidhu. The song has cross five million views and we are sure that Tejasswi couldn’t be happier!

She took to her social media handle to share the same as gratitude.

Take a look:

Isn’t that wonderful!

We wish Tejasswi Prakash heartiest congratulations on her new achievement.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: OMG! Check out Tejasswi Prakash's net worth and how much she charges per day

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for latest gossip, scoops and exclusive updates on your favourite celebrities.

 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss 15 TejRan Aidan Na Nach Piyush Bhagat Shazia Samji Amar Jalal Kaptaan TellyChakkar Gur Sidhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ continues to mesmerize the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition...
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Aww! Abhira and Armaan to have a romantic dance in the makar sankranti special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama, viewers can anticipate a major twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep Discloses Shocking Revelation About Vaani and Vijay’s Past
MUMBAI : In the unfolding story of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, the love story set against the backdrop of the...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vedika Issues a Warning to Pammy Amidst Shocking Encounter
MUMBAI : In the unfolding drama of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, viewers can brace themselves for heightened...
Recent Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Udaariyaan
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
Aishwarya Aher
WOW: Aishwarya Aher reveals details of her character in Ekta Kapoor's next based on 3 sisters!
Farah Khan
Amazing! Farah Khan reveals how netizens react when 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon walks the on streets of Mumbai
Munawar Faruqui
Yay! Netizens shower Munawar Faruqui with immense love as he gains 10 Million followers on Instagram
Pandya Store
Whoa! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an interesting BTS from his show, check it out
Adrija Roy
Adrija Roy aka Imlie personifies ‘Sherni’ of television with her outstanding expressions and action sequences!