Congratulations: Tejasswi Prakash ecstatic as Aidan Na Nach crosses 5 Million views!

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other. They have been painting the town red with their love since then. Tejasswi and Karan have a massive fan following on social media and they often keep sharing pictures, posts and videos on their handles to keep their fans clued in with all what they are upto.

They have a lot of admirers who trend them with the hashtag of TejRan.

Tejasswi recently starred in a music video titled Aidan Na Nach and his fans and followers have been in love with the track. There are many fans who are performing the hook step of the song and trending it on social media.

The song is choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who have also directed the music video and the track has been sung by Amar Jalal with lyrics penned by Kaptaan and its music by Gur Sidhu. The song has cross five million views and we are sure that Tejasswi couldn’t be happier!

She took to her social media handle to share the same as gratitude.

We wish Tejasswi Prakash heartiest congratulations on her new achievement.

