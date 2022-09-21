Congratulations! Tejasswi Prakash owns a NEW lavish house in Goa, beau Karan Kundrra’s reaction will melt your heart

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash who is currently ruling hearts with her outstanding performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 has purchased a lavish home in Goa while Karan Kundrra pours his best wishes for his lady love

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 08:59
Congratulations! Tejasswi Prakash owns a NEW lavish house in Goa, beau Karan Kundrra’s reaction will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is now a proud owner of a new house in Goa. Beau Karan Kundrra gave a glimpse of her new possession.

She now owns a lavish home in Goa. Karan Kundrra shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love."Television, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6, Bigg Boss 15, Swaragini, Khatra Khatra Show, Lock Upp, Tejasswi New Flat, TE

Also Read: AMAZING! Here’s a sneak peek into Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra’s ROMANTIC getaway

Tejasswi's this new home is an addition to her lavish possessions as she had earlier bought a car and now she is surely living the dream of every aspiring girl who is working hard towards her dreams. Karan has surely become the best cheerleader for his lady love as he often celebrates her achievements with great joy and adoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

The actress is one of the most adored personalities and her fandom is increasing with each passing day after her massive stint with Bigg Boss 15 and later Naagin 6.

Also Read: Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t want to get spotted with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

Tejasswi and Karan have been on buzz as the couple never misses out on making their fans go aww about them. The duo doesn't shy away from the cute PDA moments and both Tejasswi and Karan post about their love life regularly on their social media platforms.

Credit: ETimes

Television Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 Swaragini Khatra Khatra Show LOCK UPP Tejasswi New Flat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 08:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
REALLY! Shailesh Lodha’s recent Instagram post sparks a fresh dig at the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, see post
MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that is running successfully for decades...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan confirms his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Shocking! Adil finally reveals the reason why he doesn’t want to marry Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Anupamaa: What! Kinjal takes a major decision, Paritosh’s emotional blackmail to change the situation
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ most watched show, Anupamaa has come with an interesting storyline in its upcoming storyline. Also...
Bigg Boss 16: OH No! Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi finally speaks about participating in the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.In the last...
RIP! Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at the age of 58
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back once again but this time with a sad piece of news for our ardent readers.  Comedian Raju...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband reveal the name of their baby boy
Revealed! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband reveal the name of their baby boy