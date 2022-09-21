Congratulations! Tejasswi Prakash owns a NEW lavish house in Goa, beau Karan Kundrra’s reaction will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is now a proud owner of a new house in Goa. Beau Karan Kundrra gave a glimpse of her new possession.

She now owns a lavish home in Goa. Karan Kundrra shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love."Television, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6, Bigg Boss 15, Swaragini, Khatra Khatra Show, Lock Upp, Tejasswi New Flat, TE

Tejasswi's this new home is an addition to her lavish possessions as she had earlier bought a car and now she is surely living the dream of every aspiring girl who is working hard towards her dreams. Karan has surely become the best cheerleader for his lady love as he often celebrates her achievements with great joy and adoration.

The actress is one of the most adored personalities and her fandom is increasing with each passing day after her massive stint with Bigg Boss 15 and later Naagin 6.

Tejasswi and Karan have been on buzz as the couple never misses out on making their fans go aww about them. The duo doesn't shy away from the cute PDA moments and both Tejasswi and Karan post about their love life regularly on their social media platforms.

