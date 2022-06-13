Congratulations! Television actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri welcomes baby boy

MUMBAI: Ankit Gera, who tied the knot with Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria, in June last year, has been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became parents on June 10, five days after their first wedding anniversary.

Also Read: Must Read! Check out actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love

Reportedly, the couple was together in the delivery room awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy. Ankit says, “Rashi was in immense pain during her labour, which lasted for 16 hours. At one moment, I felt so helpless that I stepped out and cried. But once the baby was born, we forgot all the pain.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Javed Rizvi roped in for Attrangi TV's upcoming show, Blood Farming

He calls his little one a honeymoon baby. He shares, “I got married amidst the lockdown. Rashi and I couldn’t travel anywhere. Around that time, I was offered a show and had to join the shoot immediately. So, we came to Mumbai expecting the stay to last for a couple of months. However, Rashi got pregnant and we couldn’t travel back to Delhi for the first three months. We stayed back for good (smiles). So, yes, it’s a honeymoon baby for us.”

During the second lockdown, he returned to acting after his last show Agniphera in 2018. Gera featured in a few music videos too and is also keen to do OTT.

Credit: ETimes