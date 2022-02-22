CONGRATULATIONS: The cast of Imlie indulges in a cake cutting celebration on the sets as it completes 400 episodes!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie has been extremely interesting and the audience has been in awe of the drama.

Produced by Gul Khan, it stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. The series is a loose adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Within a short span of time, Imlie has won audiences’ hearts. The show, which premiered on November 16, 2020 has successfully completed 400 episodes.

Imlie also stars Preet Kaur Nayak as Rupali, Jyoti Gauba as Anu, Indraneel Bhattacharya as Dev, Arham Abbasi as Nishant, Gaurav Mukesh as Sundar and Rajshri Rani as Arpita in major roles. The show also features Mayuri Deshmukh in the pivotal role - Malini, Aditya’s wife. The entire cast is celebrating ‘Happy 400 to us’.

Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who plays Manasvi Vashist aka Aditya’s mother Aparna, also shared many pics with the cast of the show. She also gave a glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony that took place on the sets.

While Gashmeer Mahajani was seen in the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, Manasvi stepped in his shoes. Fans have been very welcoming about him in the lead role.

A new character in the show was introduced midway to pique audiences’ interest. Fahmaan Khan entered as Aryan Singh Rathore- CEO of Bhaskar Times. His entry did bring in major twists in the show.

